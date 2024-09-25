Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune civic staff attacked by trio on bikes

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 05:34 AM IST

According to the police, Thathe was on his way to the office on bike when the accused on two-wheelers intercepted him and attacked him. The complainant suffered leg fracture

Three unidentified individuals on two motorcycles attacked a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) staff near Shastri Garden Pimpri Camp at around 9 am on Tuesday.

The complainant identified as Vinod Thathe works as meter inspector at the water supply department. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The complainant identified as Vinod Thathe works as meter inspector at the water supply department. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The complainant identified as Vinod Thathe works as meter inspector at the water supply department.

According to the police, Thathe was on his way to the office on bike when the accused on two-wheelers intercepted him and attacked him. The complainant suffered leg fracture.

Ashok Kadlag, senior inspector, Pimpri Police Station, said, “Thathe tried to ask the reason for assault, but the accused fled without answering him. We have formed teams to nab the accused and file a police case.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On