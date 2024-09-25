Pune civic staff attacked by trio on bikes

Three unidentified individuals on two motorcycles attacked a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) staff near Shastri Garden Pimpri Camp at around 9 am on Tuesday. The complainant identified as Vinod Thathe works as meter inspector at the water supply department. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Thathe was on his way to the office on bike when the accused on two-wheelers intercepted him and attacked him. The complainant suffered leg fracture.

Ashok Kadlag, senior inspector, Pimpri Police Station, said, “Thathe tried to ask the reason for assault, but the accused fled without answering him. We have formed teams to nab the accused and file a police case.”