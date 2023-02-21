Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Colleges welcome students with flowers, sweets on first day of HSC exams

Pune: Colleges welcome students with flowers, sweets on first day of HSC exams

pune news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 10:50 PM IST

At several junior colleges in the city, students were welcomed with flowers, sweets as college administration cheered and wished them luck

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams began in the city on Tuesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams began in the city on Tuesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams began in the city on Tuesday. This will be the first HSC exams to be held with full syllabus after Covid-19. Last year’s exams were held with only 75% syllabus.

At several junior colleges in the city, students were welcomed with flowers, sweets as college administration cheered and wished them luck. At all prominent colleges in the city, students were seen reaching well before time for the 11 am paper.

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College said, “We had made all necessary arrangements at our college for students coming for the HSC board exams. As it was the first day, the staff welcomed the students. All classroom and bench arrangements were made day prior, and only students were allowed at the examination centre.”

Kavita Jain, a Class 12 student said, “We had English paper on Tuesday and it was quite easy. However, since we haven’t had writing practice for the past two years, we struggled to complete the paper on time. We were also given ten extra minutes at the end of the paper.”

A total of 14,57,293 students will be appearing for HSC exams at 10,388 centres in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out