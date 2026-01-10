Pune court grants interim anticipatory bail to NCP candidate Farooq Inamdar

Pune: A Pune sessions court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Farooq Yasin Inamdar alias Nana, who is contesting the civic elections from ward no 41, in a case of abetment to suicide. (Shutterstock)

Additional sessions Judge D R Shetty passed the order granting interim protection from arrest till January 12, 2026, subject to strict conditions. Inamdar has been booked under sections 108, 308(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The prosecution opposed the plea. The assistant public prosecutor argued that the matter was at a preliminary stage of investigation and contended that if interim anticipatory bail was granted, the applicant could take undue advantage of the order.

During the hearing, Inamdar’s counsel moved an application after the final arguments concluded, requesting the court to either pass a final order on the bail plea on the same day or grant interim protection from coercive action until the application was decided.

In its order, the court observed that that political considerations were irrelevant to its decision. “This court is least concerned about the political career of the applicant, but as this application is heard finally and it may take time to decide finally till January 12, the applicant can be granted interim protection,” the order stated, also noting that the last date of campaigning was January 13.

Accordingly, the court granted interim protection from arrest till January 12, subject to conditions. Inamdar has been restrained from entering the Sayyed Nagar area, where the informant resides. He has also been directed to submit his campaign route and area in writing to the police one day in advance and to strictly campaign only along the declared route. The court further ordered that he shall not pressurise or attempt to contact witnesses directly or indirectly, including through electronic means.