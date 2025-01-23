Pune court stenographer kills wife with scissors over domestic dispute

Pune police arrested a 37-year-old man who works as a stenographer at Shivajinagar court for killing his wife during a domestic dispute. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 3:30 am at their residence in Tulja Bhavani Nagar, Kharadi. The Gitte family is originally from Beed district and lives in a rented house in Kharadi. The victim worked as a housemaid and did tailoring work. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

At around 7 am, the accused Shivdas Tukaram Gitte, along with his six-year-old son informed the Chandannagar police about killing his wife Jyoti Shivdas Gitte (28) by stabbing her in the throat with a pair of scissors.

According to police, Shivdas has been working as a stenographer for the last three years. After every three years, each stenographer has to qualify for an exam to continue his work. However, Shivdas recently failed that exam.

Considering family responsibility, he approached his seniors who gave him another chance to pass the exam.

The investigation also revealed that Shivdas had borrowed a loan for repairing his home in Beed district.

Considering their financial condition, his wife was worried and forced the accused to study well and clear the exam.

Sanjay Chavan, senior police inspector from Chandannagar police station, said, “There was an argument between the husband and wife which escalated on Wednesday and in a fit of rage, Shivdas killed his wife.’’

The accused was produced in court on Wednesday which granted police custody for four days.