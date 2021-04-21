Pune dist reports 10,852 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 10,852 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as reported by the state health department.

The district’s progressive count went up to 0.756 million cases, of which 0.626 million patients have recovered; 8,945 have been declared dead; and 121,284 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 2,998 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the final count to 177,915 and with nine more deaths, the toll went up to 2,353.

Pune city reported 5,538 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the count to 392,719. With 21 deaths reported on Wednesday, the toll went up to 5,083. PCMC reported 2,316 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the count to 186,042. With five more deaths the toll went up to 1,454.

Pune also saw 58,900 vaccinations on Wednesday, of which Pune rural saw 30,300, Pune city saw 20,431, while PCMC saw 8,173 vaccinations. Of these 58,904 vaccinations, 54,196 beneficiaries received Covisheild and the remaining got Covaxin.