Pune district collector visits ‘deadly stretch’ on highway to understand reasons behind accidents

PUNE: Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh Thursday morning visited the ‘deadly stretch’ of highway between new Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge and inspected the works being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Last Thursday (February 17), Deshmukh had held a meeting with the concerned governing bodies and taken a review of this accident-prone stretch. During the meeting, instructions were given to install big-size rumblers and actual work on the same in now underway.

“Thursday morning, I, along with the NHAI, PMC, police department and RTO officials visited the highway road starting from Navale bridge chowk via Dari pul bridge, New Katraj tunnel to Khed Shivapur toll naka. The purpose of this ground visit was to understand what exactly are the issues due to which accidents are taking place: in this, we checked the ongoing work on signage boards and service roads, encroachments around the highway, garbage on the highway and nullahs and their barricading, and the Narhe crematorium space on the highway,” Deshmukh said.

“Mainly the slope on the highway and the black spots identified by the police department were checked and accordingly, we are planning to improve our safety measures. When we physically visit the highway or any spot, we get to know about the ground reality. Now as per Thursday’s visit, we will carry out an assessment of what all more is needed to help monitor and reduce accidents,” he said.

Unfortunately however, just hours after Deshmukh visited the deadly stretch, two accidents occurred close to the Bhumkar bridge chowk near Swaminarayan temple. In one of these accidents, two people are feared to have died on spot after a speeding truck hit them from the back.

This is a vulnerable spot where accidents take place regularly as heavy vehicles come speeding from the new Katraj tunnel, after which there is a slope on the highway and the vehicle speed increases. From thereon, most drivers shut down the engine or take the vehicle into neutral gear to save on fuel. Apparently when they come near Navale bridge where there is an exit to the service road, these vehicles get out of control or their brakes don’t work leading to accidents.

The stretch between the new Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge chowk has seen over 70 fatal accidents from 2014 till January 2022, half of which have been due to human error, according to the police department. As per the information given by the Pune police department, four black spots have been identified on this stretch namely, Dari pul bridge turn, Swaminarayan temple chowk and a nearby road, Narhe selfie point highway and service road, and Navale bridge chowk itself.

One of the senior NHAI officials on condition of anonymity said, “We have started various infrastructural safety works from new Katraj tunnel to Navale bridge chowk which include installing new big-size rumblers, installation of more signage boards, roadside iron barricading, painting of highway lines, and some other works. The safety measures being taken are an ongoing process and as per the accidents’ study, new techniques to prevent them are being worked upon.”