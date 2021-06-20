Pune district reports 1,308 new Covid cases, 31 deaths on Saturday

The district reported 1,308 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Saturday, as per the state health department data.

The current progressive count stands at 1,043,024 cases out of which 1,008,732 have recovered, 16,184 deaths have been reported and 18,108 are active cases and the patients are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 842 new cases which took the progressive count to 303,614 cases and with eight more deaths the death toll stood at 5,564.

Pune city reported 253 new cases which took the progressive count to 491,183 cases and with 17 deaths on the toll went up to 7,993.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 213 new cases and the progressive count went up to 248,227 cases and with six more deaths, the toll stood at 2,437.

The state meanwhile, reported that 10,373 patients were discharged on Saturday and 5,710,356 patients have been discharged after full recovery till date. The recovery rate in the state is 95.76 per cent.

Also, 8,912 new cases and 257 deaths have been reported in the state on Saturday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.97%.

Out of 39,312,920 laboratory samples 5,963,420 have tested positive (15.17 per cent) for Covid-19 until Saturday. Currently, 806,506 people are in home quarantine and 4,695 people are in institutional quarantine.