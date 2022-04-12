Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,501 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, saw registration of total 17.87 million doses. Of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.85 million are second and 308,776 were precautionary doses. A total of 279 sites saw vaccination of which 208 were government centres and 71 were private.