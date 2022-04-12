Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,501 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, saw registration of total 17.87 million doses. Of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.85 million are second and 308,776 were precautionary doses. A total of 279 sites saw vaccination of which 208 were government centres and 71 were private.
Bank case: HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Pravin Darekar
The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, in connection with an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust with regard to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Darekar was booked based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who accused him of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.
Punjab govt stares at hefty relief bill as wheat yield drops by 10%
The wheat yield has taken a substantial hit in Punjab this rabi season, posing the first major challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party government less than a month after it assumed power in the state. According to experts, the sudden rise in temperature in mid-March fastened the maturing of wheat crop, causing loss of yield and grain quality. With farmers staring at losses, the demands for compensation have already started resonating across the state.
Low prevalence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples, shows BMC survey
Less than 50 of the 300 wastewater samples tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR returned positive, indicating low prevalence of Covid-19 in the city. Nearly a month ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had undertaken wastewater surveillance to assess the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community and detect new Covid variants. The civic body has been providing manpower to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which has been collecting wastewater samples.
INS Vikrant fund scam: EOW issues summons to Kirit Somaiya, his son Neil
Mumbai: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police issued a summons to him and his son Neil in connection with the cheating case registered against him. EOW, which is now investigating the case, issued the summons to Somaiya on Tuesday in view of the rejection of his pre-arrest bail plea on Monday.
Good news soon, tweets Punjab CM after meeting Kejriwal
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give “good news” to the people of Punjab, indicating the likelihood of an announcement regarding the poll promise of 300 units of free electricity. Mann made the announcement through a tweet after a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party national convener and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.
