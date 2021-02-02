IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 2 deaths and 360 fresh Covid-19 cases
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 2 deaths and 360 fresh Covid-19 cases

On Tuesday, Pune district reported two deaths due to the Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:59 PM IST

On Tuesday, Pune district reported two deaths due to the Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The city reported 360 fresh positive cases which took the final total to 3.89 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.67 lakh have recovered, 8,012 have been reported dead and 13,487 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 188 new cases taking the final total to 1,98,889 and one death took the death toll to 4,526. PCMC reported 59 new cases taking the final total to 97,251 while zero deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,316. Pune rural reported 113 new cases which took the final total to 92,986 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 2,128.

The department reported that 4,011 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.36 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.37%. Also, 1,927 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.30 lakh. In addition, 30 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,383. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52%. Of 1,47,06,992 laboratory samples, 20,30,274 have tested positive (13.80%) for Covid-19 until Tuesday. Currently 1,89,288 people are in home quarantine and 2,121 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports 2 deaths and 360 fresh Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:59 PM IST
On Tuesday, Pune district reported two deaths due to the Covid-19 infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Municipal elections: BJP to organise two-day workshop for elected members

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:54 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started preparations for the upcoming municipal elections and organised a two-day residential workshop for all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

3-yr-old female jackal rescued and released in Otur

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Pune: A three-year-old female jackal, rescued by the forest department, Otur, Pune district, was released in the wild after medical treatment on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP cautious on Balgandharva revamp plan ahead of PMC polls

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Pune: With civic polls round the corner, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put the Balgandharva Rangmandir revamp plan on hold following opposition from certain quarters
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“Stonehenges” of Pune and Megalithic Man

By Saili Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Pune: So, do you think aliens ever landed earth? Were the gigantic pyramids, the mysterious crop circles, Inca civilisation, the giant statues of Ester and formidable looking Stonehenge of England created by them? There are numerous such architectural marvels scattered across the earth which leave you wondering about who might have created them and how! In absence of modern technology, it is almost impossible to believe that they might be product of human endeavour
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Junnar forest division resumes first leopard census project

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Pune: Work on the first leopard census in Junnar forest division under the Pune circle has resumed from Manchar-Shirur border in Ambegaon taluka from January 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees 247 new Covid cases, one death

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, Pune district reported one death due to Covid-19 infection and 247 new cases in 24 hours, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

36% schools reopen doors for Classes 5 to 8 students in Pune

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Pune: Over 36 per cent schools, private as well as PMC-run schools, reopened on Monday for Classes 5 to 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At least 10 children brought for questioning in Kothrud murder

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The Pune police are in the process of questioning multiple children who were in the know of the 11-year-old child who was found dead at an open ground near Paud road on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Businessman arrested for attempted murder of policeman

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
A Pune-based businessman who was booked for the attempted murder of a police constable has been arrested from the Mumbai airport on Sunday by the Pune police and remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MLA Tingre leads efforts for “Oxygen Park” in Kharadi

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
In an effort to provide fresh air to residents of Kharadi and nearby areas, local MLA Sunil Tingre has proposed to build an ‘Oxygen Park’ in the area Recently, a primary inspection of the land selected for the park was carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune district collectorate officials along with Tingre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC stays tax notice on Padmashri recipient Girish Prabhune

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
After the furore from various political leaders – the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to stay the property tax notice served to Girish Prabhune, recipient of the Padmashri award
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MPCB to test water sample from Keju Devi temple boat club

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be collecting water samples of the Pavana river at the Kaju Devi temple boat club in Chinchwad where a huge amount of foam has been seen in the water
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune-based educationalists welcome budget 2021

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:57 PM IST
In a positive development for the education sector, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman added emphasis on the new educational policy while presenting the budget for the year 2021-22 on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Finding no place in this year’s budget, Pune metro plans to submit extension proposal soon

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Pune metro failed to bag any funding from the central government in this year’s budget as it did not submit the phase II proposal to the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP