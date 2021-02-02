Pune district reports 2 deaths and 360 fresh Covid-19 cases
On Tuesday, Pune district reported two deaths due to the Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The city reported 360 fresh positive cases which took the final total to 3.89 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.67 lakh have recovered, 8,012 have been reported dead and 13,487 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.
The city reported 188 new cases taking the final total to 1,98,889 and one death took the death toll to 4,526. PCMC reported 59 new cases taking the final total to 97,251 while zero deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,316. Pune rural reported 113 new cases which took the final total to 92,986 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 2,128.
The department reported that 4,011 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.36 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.37%. Also, 1,927 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.30 lakh. In addition, 30 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,383. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52%. Of 1,47,06,992 laboratory samples, 20,30,274 have tested positive (13.80%) for Covid-19 until Tuesday. Currently 1,89,288 people are in home quarantine and 2,121 people are in institutional quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 2 deaths and 360 fresh Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Municipal elections: BJP to organise two-day workshop for elected members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3-yr-old female jackal rescued and released in Otur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP cautious on Balgandharva revamp plan ahead of PMC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Stonehenges” of Pune and Megalithic Man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Junnar forest division resumes first leopard census project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district sees 247 new Covid cases, one death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
36% schools reopen doors for Classes 5 to 8 students in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 10 children brought for questioning in Kothrud murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Businessman arrested for attempted murder of policeman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MLA Tingre leads efforts for “Oxygen Park” in Kharadi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC stays tax notice on Padmashri recipient Girish Prabhune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPCB to test water sample from Keju Devi temple boat club
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune-based educationalists welcome budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finding no place in this year’s budget, Pune metro plans to submit extension proposal soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox