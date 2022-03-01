Pune district reports 264 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 264 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,503 deaths and 2,177 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 96 new cases which took the progressive count to 424,704 and the death stood at 7,141 as no death was reported. Pune city reported 128 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 678,580 and the death toll remained at 9,427 as no death were reported. PCMC reported 10 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 346,850 and the toll stood at 3,585 as no death was reported.
As per the Co-WIN dashboard, Pune district as of Tuesday saw 17.27 million doses registered. Of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.53 million are second and 232,175 were precautionary doses
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.