Pune district reports 264 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 264 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,503 deaths and 2,177 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 96 new cases which took the progressive count to 424,704 and the death stood at 7,141 as no death was reported. Pune city reported 128 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 678,580 and the death toll remained at 9,427 as no death were reported. PCMC reported 10 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 346,850 and the toll stood at 3,585 as no death was reported.

As per the Co-WIN dashboard, Pune district as of Tuesday saw 17.27 million doses registered. Of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.53 million are second and 232,175 were precautionary doses