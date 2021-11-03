Pune district reports 270 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Pune: As of Wednesday, Pune district has reported 270 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,957 deaths and 3,194 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 119 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 365,649 and the death toll went up to 6,904 as one more death was reported. Pune city reported 100 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 520,987 and the death toll stood at 9,201 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 51 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 268,786 and the toll stood at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

The state reported that totally 1,519 patients have been discharged on Wednesday and totally 64,55,100 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery until Wednesday. The recovery rate in the state is 97.6%. Also, 1,193 new cases and 39 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%. Of 62,947,355 laboratory samples, 6,614,158 have been tested positive (10.51%) for Covid until Wednesday in Maharashtra. Currently, 187,286 people are in home quarantine and 895 are in institutional quarantine.