Pune district reports 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20516 deaths and 228 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported eight new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,398 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 20 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,860 and the death toll stood at 9,706. PCMC reported 14 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,235 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Sunday saw 17.68 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.63 million are first doses, 7.77 million are second doses and 2,71,890 were precautionary doses. A total of 69 sites saw vaccination out of which 18 were government centres and 51 were private.
