Pune district reports 45 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 45 new Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths and 255 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,431 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 33 new cases which took the progressive count to 679,975 and the death toll stood at 9,707. PCMC reported seven new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,287 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, saw registration of total 17.78 million doses. Of which 9.68 million are first doses, 7.81 million second and 286,456 precautionary doses. A total of 341 sites saw vaccination of which 265 were government centres and 76 were private.
-
UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8
Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday. The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means.
-
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
-
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
-
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
-
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics