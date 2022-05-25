Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 14 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,725 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,058 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported seven new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,746 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, a total of 18.36 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.18 million second doses and 422,810 precautionary doses. A total of 270 sites saw vaccination of which 201 were government centres and 69 private.
-
Showers, storm leave city in the dark for over 12 hours
Several trees were uprooted by strong winds during the two spells of heavy rain that hit the city since Monday morning, damaging power supply lines and transformers, which could not be immediately repaired, officials said on Tuesday. As a result, areas of South City 1, Sushant Lok 1, sectors 45, 46 and 39 and a few other localities in Gurugram had to suffer outages that lasted 12 to 18 hours across Monday and Tuesday.
-
Staying with Samajwadi Party, implies Azam Khan
Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur-Sadar MLA, Mohammad Azam Khan indicated on Tuesday that he was not looking toward any other party, might stay with the SP, and that there was no reason to be upset with anyone or SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Khan has been allocated a seat in the assembly next to Akhilesh Yadav. Azam was the founder member of the Samajwadi Party when Mulayam formed it.
-
Delhi liquor policy among key schemes that await new LG’s nod
New Delhi: Delhi will have to wait a little longer for home delivery of liquor and discounts on alcohol because the Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23 needs approval of the lieutenant governor before it is implemented. The existing policy has been extended till July. Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday, replacing Anil Baijal, and is scheduled to take charge on Thursday.
-
Autorickshaw union demands fare hike as CNG rates increase in Pune
PUNE The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing ₹80 per kg in Pune. According to officials, 90 per cent auto rickshaws are run on CNG. The current base fare of autos in Pune is ₹20 for first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹13 for every kilometre. These new rates came into effect from November 8, 2021.
-
Priest found dead on Barabanki temple premises
A 62-year-old temple priest in the Barabanki district was found unconscious on his cot, bleeding profusely from head injuries, on the veranda of the temple premises, on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead, police said. They said that apparently the priest had been attacked when he tried to stop a theft bid in the temple on Monday night.
