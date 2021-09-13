Pune district reports 556 new Covid cases

Pune: Pune district reported 556 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million of which 1.09 million have recovered, 19,698 deaths and 13,102 are active cases in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 51,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 318 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 351,797 and the death toll remained at 6,736. Pune city reported 130 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 514,355 and the death toll was 9,122. PCMC reported 108 new Covid19 cases and the progressive count went up to 264,388 and the toll stood at 3,491.

Vaccine count

Pune also saw 51,904 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Monday and totally 9,161,531 vaccines have been administered including 6,551,675 first dose and 2,609,856 second dose. A total of 456 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 223 are government and 233 private.