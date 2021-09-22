Pune district reports 770 new Covid cases, 1 death; 62, 593 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday

PUNE Pune district reported 770 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, as per the state health department. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million, out of which 1.10 million have recovered, 19,741 deaths have been reported, and 11,344 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Also, 62, 593 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 428 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 355,713, and the death toll stood at 6,758 as one more death was reported.

Pune city reported 182 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 515,960, and the death toll stood at 9,140.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 160 new Covid-19 cases, and the progressive count went up to 265,595, and the toll stood at 3,494.

The district also saw 62, 593 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard. So till September 22, at least 99,65,336 beneficiaries have been vaccinated. Out of which 69,12,501 are first doses and 30,52,835 are second doses.

A total of 581 sites saw vaccination on Wednesday out of which 348 were government centres and 233 were private centres.

Blood donation drive in ZP

On Wednesday, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) also conducted a blood donation drive in the rural areas of the district. This drive was conducted in collaboration with private blood banks and as of 5 pm, a total of 1,428 units of blood was collected from all the 13 blocks of rural Pune.

The highest collection was from Khed taluka which contributed 416 units of blood followed by 159 units of blood collected from Indapur.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune ZP, said, “Each drop of blood counts and at a time when we are facing a shortage of blood and platelets, the drive can be called as a huge success. No such drives have resulted in a flood of blood on a single day.”