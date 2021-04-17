Pune district reports over 11K new Covid cases, 47 deaths; 49,312 inoculated

PUNE The district, on Friday, reported 11,045 fresh Covid cases and 47 deaths in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Pune rural reported eight deaths, 36 deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The progressive count of PMC stands at 3,64,722 Covid cases and 4,979 deaths till Friday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,73,250 cases so far and a total of 1,437 deaths. Pune rural, meanwhile, has reported 1,62,347 total cases and 2,326 deaths due to Covid.

The progressive count of the Pune district stands at 7,00,319 Covid cases. Out of this, 5,74,857 patients have recovered and there have been a total of 8,797 deaths and 1,16,665 are active cases.

As per the state health department, 45,335 patients were discharged on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total to 30,04,391 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 81.12 per cent.

Across Maharashtra, 63,729 new cases and 398 deaths were diagnosed on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.61 per cent.

The state health department stated out of 2,33,08,878 laboratory samples, 37,03,584 have been tested positive till Friday. That is 15.89% of patients till Friday.

Currently, 35,14,181 people are in home quarantine and 25,168 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Pune district, meanwhile, reported 110 per cent vaccination at 468 centres, on Friday. At least 49,312 beneficiaries were inoculated on Friday. PMC reported 102 per cent vaccination at 188 centres, PCMC reported 124 per cent vaccination at 84 centres and Pune rural reported 113 per cent vaccination at 196 centres.