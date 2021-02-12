Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours

Pune: The Pune district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Friday. However, the district continues to remain one with most active cases with 5,076 active cases with patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or in home isolation. Pune is followed by Thane with 4,519 cases and Mumbai with 3,881 active cases. With 517 new cases, Pune has reported a total of 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases with 3.80 lakh recovered and 8,052 deaths reported.

The city has reported 266 new cases which took the final count to 200,699 while the death toll reaches 4,554. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 107 new cases which reached the count to 98,262 while the death toll stood to 1,320 while Pune rural reported 144 new Covid cases which took the final count to 94,464 while the death toll stood at 2,133.

The department reported that 2,442 patients were discharged on Friday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.72 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.91%. Also, 3,670 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.56 lakh. In addition, 36 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,626. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.5%. Of 15,219,416 laboratory samples 2,056,575 have been tested positive (13.51%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 168,087 people are in home quarantine and 1,789 are in institutional quarantine.