Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours

Pune: The Pune district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Friday
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:33 PM IST

Pune: The Pune district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Friday. However, the district continues to remain one with most active cases with 5,076 active cases with patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or in home isolation. Pune is followed by Thane with 4,519 cases and Mumbai with 3,881 active cases. With 517 new cases, Pune has reported a total of 3.93 lakh Covid-19 cases with 3.80 lakh recovered and 8,052 deaths reported.

The city has reported 266 new cases which took the final count to 200,699 while the death toll reaches 4,554. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 107 new cases which reached the count to 98,262 while the death toll stood to 1,320 while Pune rural reported 144 new Covid cases which took the final count to 94,464 while the death toll stood at 2,133.

The department reported that 2,442 patients were discharged on Friday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.72 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.91%. Also, 3,670 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.56 lakh. In addition, 36 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,626. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.5%. Of 15,219,416 laboratory samples 2,056,575 have been tested positive (13.51%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 168,087 people are in home quarantine and 1,789 are in institutional quarantine.

Externed criminal arrested with firearm in Pune

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested an externed criminal who was threatening residents with a countrymade firearm and chopper on Wednesday
Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred various IAS officers from postings in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid
Report of new site for Purandar airport submitted

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST
PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the report regarding the new site for Purandar airport has been submitted to the central government
Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the central government should bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens
We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:40 PM IST
PUNE: Challenging former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will see the exit of Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming civic body polls
Relationships bloomed and doomed during Covid pandemic

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The restrictions imposed by the authorities after the Covid outbreak have impacted the emotional well-being of many as their day-to-day activities were disrupted and were forced to live in confined spaces
Student turnout on the rise as safety measures win confidence of parents

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
On Friday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 29
School registration under RTE extended to Feb 15

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The date for school registration under the Right to Education (RTE) has been extended until February 15
Pune universities and colleges set to begin offline lectures from Feb 15

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Colleges and universities in the state are reopening from February 15, and a circular on the lines has also been issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday
22,943 missing mobile phone cases lodged in 2020: Pune police

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Pune: Forgetting mobile phones in cafe, slipping from pocket while catching a bus or jogging are some of the common reasons given by the 22,943 Puneites who lost their handsets in 2020
Pune-Satara highway will be ready in six months: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured to complete the long-pending Pune-Satara highway work in six months
Vadgaon Maval court JMFC under ACB scanner in bribery case

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Pune: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) attached to Vadgaon Maval court is under the radar of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with the arrest of an impostor woman who had accepted a bribe of 2
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
Short circuit caused fire at Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
"The premises where the blaze erupted was empty and work was going on there. It is a private institute and they are carrying out their audit. The government is also investigating. There is no other cause behind the fire other than short circuit," said Ajit Pawar while addressing the media.
