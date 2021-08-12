Pune district sees 1,180 fresh Covid positive cases, 18 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,180 fresh Covid positive cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department. Eight deaths were reported from Pune rural, eight deaths from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and two deaths from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC has so far reported 506,658 Covid cases and 8,914 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 259,320 cases so far and a total of 3,432 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 335,053 total cases and 6,351 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,101,031 Covid cases. Of this, 1,067,600 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,008 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 14,423 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 8,390 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,175,010. The recovery rate in the state is 96.86%. Across Maharashtra, 6,388 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 208 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11%.

The state health department stated that of the 50,326,812 laboratory samples, 6,375,390 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 12.67% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 398,397 people are in home quarantine and 2,507 in institutional quarantine.