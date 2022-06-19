Pune district sees 2,076 fresh Covid cases in a week
Pune district reported a total of 2,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last week, as per the state health department. Out of these, Pune city reported 1,264 cases in the last week. The rise of Covid-19 cases is seen across the city and district. However, the hospitalisation in the Pune district is low with many patients reporting mild symptoms.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of the health department at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that there are a total of 1,196 patients within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.
“Out of these patients, 38 are admitted in the city limits. There are two patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with oxygen support. And one patient who is in the ward and is on oxygen support. One patient is on a non-invasive ventilator. There are 34 patients who are admitted in the non-oxygen ward,” said Dr Wavare.
According to PMC officials, the number of active patients in the city limits has increased from 710 on June 11 to 1,196 on June 19.
Along with PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural as well, the number of cases has seen a rise. In this week, no death has been reported in the Pune district. However, the case fatality rate for Maharashtra on Saturday was 1.86 per cent.
On June 11, 1,080 active cases were registered in the district which has since seen an increase to 1,721 this Saturday.
This week, there has also been a state-wide increase in patients with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron. Till Saturday, a total of 19 patients were tested positive for the sub-variant across Maharashtra.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that so far 19 patients in Maharashtra have tested positive for the sub-variants of Omicron.
“Patients who have tested positive so far are Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Recently, two patients from Nagpur tested positive for BA.5 subvariants. According to the information given by B.J. Medical College Pune, in whole-genome sequencing of recent samples in the state, BA.2 is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38,” said Dr Awate.
