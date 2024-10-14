Menu Explore
Pune district ZP school ranks first in ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ campaign

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 14, 2024 07:24 AM IST

State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar announced that ₹51 lakh will be awarded to the first prize winner at the state level

The results of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala Phase 2’ or ‘Chief Minister My School Beautiful School Phase 2’ campaign were declared on Sunday, October 13, with the list of winning schools being published by the state school education department. From the government schools’ group, Zilla Parishad Primary School Dhanore of Pune district garnered the first place at the state level whereas from the private schools’ group, Prabhat Kids School Somthana from Akola won the first prize at the state level.

At the divisional level, the school bagging first place will be awarded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
At the divisional level, the school bagging first place will be awarded 21 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar announced that 51 lakh will be awarded to the first prize winner at the state level. Whereas 31 lakh and 21 lakh will be awarded to the schools garnering second and third place at the state level, respectively. At the divisional level, the school bagging first place will be awarded 21 lakh; the school bagging second place will be awarded 15 lakh; and the school bagging third place will be awarded 11 lakh. At the district level, the schools coming first, second and third will be awarded 11 lakh, 5 lakh and 3 lakh, respectively.

Suraj Mandhare, state education commissioner, said, “The campaign ‘Mukhya Mantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala Phase 2’ has been implemented in schools from August 5 to September 6, 2024. Schools and even students have responded well to this initiative. In the second phase of this year, around 98,000 schools have been selected. While about 1.91 crore students and 6.60 lakh teachers participated in various activities of the campaign. For the second phase, various competitive activities with a total 150 marks were determined based on key factors such as infrastructure, government policy implementation, and educational achievement.”

Kesarkar said, “The awards ceremony for the first, second and third prizes at the state, divisional, and Brihanmumbai and Municipalities’ Group A and B levels will be held in Mumbai in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde.”

