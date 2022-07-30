Pune doctors report rise in viral infections
Doctors in the city have reported a rise in viral infections and influenza, while residents have complained about the mosquito menace in many areas. The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that fumigation has been carried only in areas where people tested positive for dengue.
Dr Sai Waghmare, a general practitioner, said that there is an increase in viral infections due to the rainfall. “There is temperature variability. During the day, the heat increases and so does the humidity. And during evening hours, there is intense rainfall. Because of this, many patients who have low immunity are reporting symptoms of flu such as cough, cold and fever. Homemade warm food should be eaten to ensure that such viral infections are kept at bay,” said Dr Waghmare.
Sharing similar views, Dr Chinmay Naik, Apollo family physician, Apollo Clinic, Viman nagar, Pune, said that in recent times, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients complaining of fever, headache and body ache. “A history of sneezing, running nose and burning of the eyes is typical in patients of viral infections. Crowding and the rainy season are the main culprits behind the spread of viral infections. We require the patient’s history in detail and a physical examination along with laboratory tests to arrive at the right diagnosis,” said Dr Naik.
The mosquito population too has risen due to incessant rain. The health department is monitoring dengue and chikungunya cases, which spread due to the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water.
Speaking about the issue, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, health department, PMC, said that fumigation has been carried out where dengue and chikungunya cases have been found. “Residents should not let water remain stagnant and should keep the premises clean to avoid mosquito breeding. During this season, mosquito breeding is rampant. So far, we have taken action against many housing societies and commercial complexes where mosquito breeding grounds have been found,” said Dr Wavare.
Sarfaraz, Musheer spend the off-season honing cricket skills on home turf
Cricket doesn't stop for Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Mumbai's U-19 skipper Musheer Khan even in the rainy season. Their success in domestic cricket can be attributed to their ability to hit and bowl. But this doesn't come easy as both the brothers spend hours honing their skills on a self-made indoor turf at their native village in Azamgarh, around 260 km from Lucknow.
Ludhiana: NGO opposes bi-hourly rates at parking lots
With the municipal corporation working to introduce bi-hourly parking at its nine parking lots, city-based NGO Council of Engineers has demanded that the civic body stop allotting parking contracts and operate them itself. MC is also allegedly converting the green belt along the road from Dholewal Chowk to Sherpur Chowk into a parking lot, which is illegal, added President of the NGO, Kapil Arora.
Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate highest in Maharashtra
Pune district's weekly Covid positivity rate remains highest in Maharashtra even as daily cases have seen a decrease. Positivity rate in Pune district is 18.03 per cent against Maharashtra's 5.08. Between July 20 and July 26, Pune district reported 4,646 more cases in Pune district whereas the count was 5,274 (July 13 and July 19). After Pune, Mumbai has reported the second highest count in Maharashtra at 1,805.
Ludhiana: Man held for duping people in name of Ujjwala Scheme
Sahnewal police arrested a man for for duping labourers on the pretext of helping them get gas cylinder connections under the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Scheme. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prashar, 42, of Jaspalon village, who works as a driver at an LPG cylinder supply company. Police have recovered 11 filled forms of Ujjwala scheme, 604 unfilled forms, a fingerprint scanner and ₹3,000 from him.
Mandatory to give written, oral exams for ‘combine passing’: SPPU
The University Authority Board of Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided on “combine passing” for examinations of all faculty for the summer session of academic year 2021-22. The university issued a circular on July 28 stating that it is mandatory for students to appear in both written and oral/practical exams. It has been approved to declare results of this year's exam — oral, practical, internal and written examinations — taking them together and not separately.
