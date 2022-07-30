Pune doctors report rise in viral infections

Doctors in the city have reported a rise in viral infections and influenza, while residents have complained about the mosquito menace in many areas. The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that fumigation has been carried only in areas where people tested positive for dengue.

Dr Sai Waghmare, a general practitioner, said that there is an increase in viral infections due to the rainfall. “There is temperature variability. During the day, the heat increases and so does the humidity. And during evening hours, there is intense rainfall. Because of this, many patients who have low immunity are reporting symptoms of flu such as cough, cold and fever. Homemade warm food should be eaten to ensure that such viral infections are kept at bay,” said Dr Waghmare.

Sharing similar views, Dr Chinmay Naik, Apollo family physician, Apollo Clinic, Viman nagar, Pune, said that in recent times, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients complaining of fever, headache and body ache. “A history of sneezing, running nose and burning of the eyes is typical in patients of viral infections. Crowding and the rainy season are the main culprits behind the spread of viral infections. We require the patient’s history in detail and a physical examination along with laboratory tests to arrive at the right diagnosis,” said Dr Naik.

The mosquito population too has risen due to incessant rain. The health department is monitoring dengue and chikungunya cases, which spread due to the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water.

Speaking about the issue, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief, health department, PMC, said that fumigation has been carried out where dengue and chikungunya cases have been found. “Residents should not let water remain stagnant and should keep the premises clean to avoid mosquito breeding. During this season, mosquito breeding is rampant. So far, we have taken action against many housing societies and commercial complexes where mosquito breeding grounds have been found,” said Dr Wavare.