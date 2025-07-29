Pune drug party: Alcohol consumption confirmed in two samples including Khadse’s son-in-law

A day after a late-night raid on a drug party in a plush Kharadi housing society, Pune police on Monday confirmed that two of the seven individuals arrested had consumed alcohol, which includes Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of senior Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse. Reports to ascertain whether or not Khewalkar and others had consumed narcotics substances are awaited, the police said. Blood and urine samples of all the accused were sealed and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis to determine narcotics use, the police said. (HT)

Earlier on Sunday, crime branch officials carried out a raid at around 3.30 am at a rented studio apartment in Kharadi when seven persons — five men and two women — were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Subsequently, all accused were brought to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination and sample collection.

According to the preliminary report by the chief medical officer at Sassoon, Khewalkar and Shripad Yadav tested positive for alcohol consumption. Blood and urine samples of all the accused were sealed and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis to determine narcotics use, the police said.

A senior officer confirmed, “Primary reports suggest consumption of alcohol by Khewalkar and Yadav. For drug confirmation, we are awaiting laboratory results.”

The investigation further revealed that a similar party had been held at the same location the previous weekend. Frequent late-night gatherings and loud music had prompted a neighbour to alert the police, leading to Sunday’s raid. The accused were produced in court the same day and remanded to two days of police custody.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) women’s wing state president and wife of Khewalkar, Rohini Khadse, was in Pune on Monday to meet police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Though the meeting was initially cancelled, she met him later in the evening.

Senior leader Eknath Khadse raised questions about the timing and selective release of the medical reports. “If the alcohol report is out so quickly and shared with the media, why is there a delay in the drug test report? The Porsche case in Pune last year saw tampering of blood samples at the same hospital — can we trust the system this time?” he asked.

Rohini Khadse, in a post on X, also expressed concern: “As his family, we have not received a copy of the medical report, though it is already with the media. We request the police and media to share it with us so we can respond appropriately and fairly.”

Officials said that the probe is underway to determine who brought three packets of cocaine found hidden in a cigarette pack and seized during the raid. Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “Blood samples of the accused have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to check whether or not any of the accused had consumed drugs.”