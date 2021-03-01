Pune extends curbs till March 14 to contain Covid-19

The Pune district administration on Sunday extended the night curfew and closure of education institutes as the region continued to register an increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Pune district has recorded an average of 1,600 cases in the last five days, prompting authorities to shut all schools, colleges and private coaching classes and restrict the movement of people between 11pm to 6 am till March 14. “Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the Pune city till February 28 have been extended to 14 March. As per the new order issued today, schools, colleges and private coaching classes in the city have to remain closed till March 14. No public movement except essential services will be allowed between 11 pm and 6 am,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Stressing that these restrictions were needed to ensure that the spread is checked, Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh said in an order: “To control the spread of the Coronavirus disease, these restrictions are necessary. That’s why this decision has been taken. Medical and essential services are exempt from the restrictions.”

Maharashtra’s per day count of new Covid cases continued to remain above the 8,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll increased by 62 to reach 52,154, the health department said. The state recorded 8,293 new cases on the day.

Maharashtra has been battling a surge in cases, leading to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging the public to adhere to Covid norms.

“I am asking you whether you want the curbs to be imposed again. The simple mantra is wear mask, follow discipline and avoid lockdown. We will review the situation again in next eight days and decide on the lockdown,” he said in an address on last Sunday.

