Pune factory fire: Death toll rises to nine; dead bodies identified with help of DNA reports

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday confirmed one more injured female worker succumbed to her burn injuries at the Sassoon General Hospital, bringing the total death toll in the Talawade factory fire incident to nine. According to police, the factory property was registered under the name Jannat Najir Shikalgar, and operations were handled by her husband Najir Shikalgar. They rented the factory space to Shubhangi, and her husband Sharad ran a sparkling candle brand “SNS” registered under Shivraj Enterprises. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Shilpa Rathod (31), who was admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital.

Kakasaheb Dole, deputy commissioner of police (zone II), said, “On Sunday the death toll rose by one after the death of Shilpa Rathod. Now seven injured people including factory owner Sharad Sutar are undergoing medical treatment at Sassoon General Hospital and doctors are monitoring their health situation.’’

Police said Rathod had suffered 90-95 % burn injuries and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sassoon General Hospital.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said that on Sunday they received DNA test reports. Police matched DNA reports of the six deceased workers with their relatives and are likely to hand over bodies by Monday morning.

Ajit Lakade, senior inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said “As of now we have identified the names of the six deceased charred to death in the Talawade factory fire incident.’’

After completion of all procedures, dead bodies will be handed over by Monday morning, said Lakade.

According to Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, Sassoon General Hospital, “Almost half of those undergoing treatment are suffering with 80-90 per cent burns. As lungs are damaged due to inhalation of smoke particles, many are in critical condition,” Kale said.

Meanwhile, the Dehu Road Police have identified the arrested accused as Shubhangi Sharad Sutar (35) and Sagar Rameshan Bhakkad. Shubhangi is the wife of Sharad Sutar who was running the unit and also suffered injuries in the incident.

Ajit Lakade, senior inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “The three arrested were produced at the Maval Court on Saturday and remanded to police custody until December 12.”

According to the police inquiry, Shikalgar rented the space to Sutar despite knowing that the latter lacked the necessary documents to operate the unit.