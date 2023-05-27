Two pose as cops, snatch USD 2,500 from foreign nationals

PUNE: Two unidentified persons, posing as cops duped the family of 53-year-old foreign national of 2,500 dollars ( ₹2,06,850) on Wednesday night. Two persons, posing as cops, duped the family of 53-year-old foreign national of USD 2,500 dollars ( ₹ 2,06,850) on Wednesday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place on the footpath near Hotel Blue Nile in Camp at around 10.30 pm. At the time of the incident, the three foreign nationals, comprising husband, wife, and daughter, were walking near Hotel Woodland.

A car approached them and under the guise of checking their documents, two men snatched away their purses containing foreign currency.

The victims lodged a complaint with the Bund Garden police under IPC Sections 170 (personating as a public servant) and 379 (theft). Further investigation into the case is being carried out by PSI Sachin Pawar.

The FIR states that two suspects in a car apprehended the family. Posing as cops, the perpetrators showed them an ID card and checked the purses of the complainant’s wife and daughter and took away foreign currency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON