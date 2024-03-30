Pune forest department increases vigilance amid poaching threat

After receiving several complaints from residents about suspicious activities that are attributed to poaching threats in the forest areas in Mulshi, Paud and Lonavla, the Pune forest department has increased vigilance in the green cover, especially during nighttime. In Pune, poaching is the biggest wildlife safety threat after road accidents. Animals from the deer family are the most vulnerable to poaching. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Additional teams have been deployed for night patrolling in the forest area, said officials from Pune forest division.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest division said, “Usually, there is only one vehicle consisting of one forest officer and 6-7 forest staff deployed for the night patrolling in forest areas in every range. However, from March 24, two vehicles have been deployed for each forest range for patrolling.”

Our team also visited people who have complained about suspicious activities and inquired about any poaching incidents that they are aware of, however, no concrete evidence of poaching has been received as of now.

“The vigilance will continue throughout the summer season,” said Mohite.

Santosh Chavan, range forest officer, Paud- Mulshi, forest range, said, “We received complaints from villagers residing on the boundary of Maval and Mulshi forest ranges. It was about suspicious activities around the Pavana lake area.”

“Our officers visited the forest areas. We haven’t received any complaints from Paud range yet, however, as a part of precautionary measures, the department has increased the vigilance in all concern forest areas,” he said.

As per the wildlife crime data in the year 2022-2023, as many as 25 instances of crime against wildlife reveal that the Chinkara or the Indian Gazelle is among the worst affected wild animals.

In the same year, the forest department reported five poaching incidents in the Daund and Baramati forest ranges in which a Sambar deer and a Palm Civet were rescued by the officials but a leopard, turtle, and rabbit were found dead in three separate incidents.