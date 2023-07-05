Forest dept. to call applications from wildlife NGOs for managing TTC

Pune The Pune forest division has decided to call applications from interested wildlife non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to manage its recently inaugurated Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) for wild animals. (HT PHOTO)

The TTC was set up recently as a mega facility for the treatment and rehabilitation of wild animals which are injured due to various reasons such as accidents, poaching, trafficking and man-animal conflict. The facility sits on 22 acres of land in Bavdhan and the first phase of the project – including an administrative building, veterinary hospital, separate sections for different animals, post-mortem room and burning shed – was recently inaugurated by the state forests minister.

About further management of the facility, Pradeep Sankpal, range forest officer for the Bhamburda forest range, said, “The department will require support from an NGO to run this facility. Therefore, we will be involving them as managing partners. To finalise the NGO, we will call for applications from interested NGOs. A public advertisement and an online notice will be issued in this regard.”

“The applications will be scrutinised according to the forest department criteria. The final call will be taken after scrutiny of the applications,” Sankpal said. The entire process will take at least 10 to 15 days after which the animals will be admitted to the facility, he said.