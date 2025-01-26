Pune GBS cases: No contamination in tested water samples; PMC changes focus on distribution network

After not finding traces of contamination in the drinking water sources in areas where suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) cases are reported, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to shift its focus to check contamination in the water distribution network to identify contamination, said officials. members of state public health department and PMC visit affected areas on Saturday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Following a sudden surge in GBS cases, PMC and the public health department collected water samples from multiple areas like Khadakwasla, Kolhewadi, Ambegaon, DSK Vishwa, Kirkitwadi, Nandoshi, Bajirao Road, Sadashiv Peth, Dhayari, Kothrud, and Karve Nagar amongst others. However, the bacteriological report of both the state public health laboratory and PMC, received on Saturday, stated, that the water is portable and free from bacteria contamination of Coliform or E-Coli.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner (estate), PMC, said, “We need to check if there is any contamination in the water distribution system of PMC in these affected and adjoining areas.”

Pune district, since January this year, has reported an unusual surge in suspected GBS patients. To date, as many as 82 cases of suspected GBS have been reported, this includes—53 cases in Pune rural, 13 cases in PMC, 12 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits and 4 from outside Pune district but undergoing treatment in city hospitals, officials said.

As per officials, the reports also stated that chlorine residue in water is a small amount of chlorine that remains in water after the initial disinfection process. This leftover chlorine, still present after it has killed bacteria and other microorganisms, acts as a safeguard against further contamination in the water distribution system. This means chlorine is still active in the water after treatment and indicates the water is safe for consumption, they said.

Prithviraj BP further informed that the team from the central ministry has arrived in the city and has also started surveillance and collecting water samples from the affected areas.

“If the water sources are safe, there is a possibility of contamination in the distribution system. We are checking the distribution lines and the sampling water from these lines. Besides, we have also started repairing and replacing water lines in the outskirts of PMC area,” he said.

The additional commissioner further added that there is a possibility that water tanks inside societies or individual houses could be contaminated. “Some areas receive water supply through water tankers. We will also do a sampling of water from the tanks and water tankers,” he added.

The experts at ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Thursday confirmed the presence of Campylobacter jejuni in samples of suspected GBS. Campylobacter jejuni is a common bacterial infection that can trigger GBS, a rare neurological disorder. Also, few private hospitals have found Campylobacter jejuni, in the faecal samples of patients.