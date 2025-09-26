Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour: PMC plans 12 hr road closure after asphalting

Pune: The route of the upcoming “Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour” designed on the lines of the ‘Tour de France’ will be repaired ahead of the event. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to remove 200 speed breakers and level 400 chambers. After asphalting, the roads will remain closed for a minimum of 12 hours. PMC plans to remove 200 speed breakers, level 400 chambers and asphalting for the upcoming ‘Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour’. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The ‘Pune Grand Challenge Cycle Tour’ will be held in January 2026. The 75 km route will pass through Pune city and the Cantonment areas. The route will be repaired and upgraded for the event.

The civic body will remove 200 speed bumps and level 400 chambers. Pedestrian paths will also be repaired. Roads will be resurfaced with asphalt. After asphalting, traffic will remain closed for at least 12 hours. During closure, traffic police will arrange diversions. The contractor will have to deploy safety engineers and wardens on duty. Officials said this will help maintain road quality and avoid damage before the competition.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the PMC road department, said, “The work will cost ₹145.75 crore. The tender process has started. Only one contractor will be selected and must have a hot mix plant within 35 km of the city. All work must be completed by the end of November.”

The cycle event is being organised by the district administration and the Cycling Federation of India to promote international cycling and sports tourism.

Roads repaired, upgraded by PMC ahead of the event

Balewadi to Jungli Maharaj Road (28 km) - The route will start from Balewadi and move through Sus, Pashan, Pune University, Raj Bhavan Road, Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, S B Road, Law College Road, Prabhat Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road, Shivajinagar and Jungli Maharaj Road.

Karve Road to Mhatre Bridge (8.5 km) - This stretch will pass through Karve Road, Nal Stop, Sutar Hospital, Vanaz Corner, SNDT and Mhatre Bridge.

Shastri Road to Shivaji Bridge (2.3 km) – This stretch will cover Shastri Road, Tilak Road, Bajirao Road, Shaniwarwada, Mandai, Shivaji Road, Khadakmal Ali, Hirabaug, Sarasbaug, Mitramandal Chowk, Maharshinagar, Nehru Road, Old Zilla Parishad, Lal Mahal, Shaniwarwada and Shivaji Bridge.

Cantonment Circuit (8.2 km) - Cyclists will move past the New and Old Zilla Parishad, Red Church, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Gurudwara Road, Racecourse, National War Memorial, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk and back to New Zilla Parishad.

East Street to Bopdev Ghat (12.8 km) - This stretch will cover East Street, Poolgate, Golibar Maidan, Lullanagar, Kondhwa, Khadi Machine Chowk, Yeolewadi and Bopdev Ghat.

Khadakwasla to Nanded City (5 km) - The final route will pass through Khadakwasla Chowpatty, Kolewadi, Kirkatwadi and Nanded City.