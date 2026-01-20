Pune Grand Tour kicks off with grand prologue

The prologue race of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 on Monday offered a glimpse into the scale and international standards of one of India’s biggest cycling events. The competition features 164 cyclists from 28 teams representing 35 countries who will pedal around 437 kilometres across the Sahyadri ranges. A cyclist takes part in the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, Monday. (PTI)

The prologue marked a promising start to the race to be held from January 20 to 23.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar flagged off the 7.5-kilometre individual time-trial prologue from Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk at 1.30 pm. Divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi attended the ceremony.

Cyclists started at one-minute intervals, with individual timings counting towards overall standings. Crowds lined the roads, cheering participants. Cyclists include 78 from Asia, 69 from Europe, along with riders from other continents, while India is represented by the Indian Development Team.

The opening ceremony featured traditional dhol-tasha performances, patriotic chants and a show highlighting Pune’s heritage.

Around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed along the route to ensure smooth conduct of the race, while emergency services are kept on standby.

The mascot “Indu”, symbolising the endangered giant squirrel of the Sahyadris, attracted attention and conveyed a message of environmental awareness.

“Our aim was to host an event of international standards while ensuring safety, discipline and smooth execution. Pune is proud to welcome cyclists from across the world, and the tournament will help establish the city as a major destination for global sporting events,” said Dudi.

Meanwhile, cyclist Hayden James of Australia Team Next Velofit said, “I am very happy to come here to Pune. The event planning is extremely precise and excellent. I am very excited for the actual race.”

Kee Yee of Malaysian cycling team TSG Shimano Terengganu said, “It is my first visit to India. The people here are extremely warm-hearted and have a very sporty spirit. The road conditions are conducive for cycling.”