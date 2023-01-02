Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil reviews road projects

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, on Monday, held review meetings of various road construction and development projects in Pune city. These projects include - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk Warje to Mahatama Colony Road, Eklavya College to Mumbai Pune Highway Road, Balbharati to Paud Phata Road and Panchavati to Pashan Sutardara Road.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, PMC additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar, deputy forest officer Rahul Patil and several other senior officials from various departments were present for the meetings.

Patil instructed PMC officials to speed up the pending works.

“The 30-meter road from Ambedkar Chowk to Gopinath Nagar, Kothrud is about 1,800 meters. The current condition of this road is steep and largely level. Therefore, the process of reporting a new comprehensive project is underway. After the completion of this road, the traffic congestion on the national highway will be eased,” said Patil.

Whereas the 30-meter-wide road from Balbharti to Paud Phata has a total length of about 2.10 km. The development of this road will reduce traffic congestion on Law College Road.

Eklavya College to Pune Mumbai service road is 15 meters wide. The length of this road is 250 meters from Shantiban Chowk to Eklavya College and 360 meters from Eklavya College to Pune Mumbai service road, a total of 610 meters. Out of this length, the total developed road length is around 540 meters.

“The process of land acquisition is underway. With the development of this road, the traffic congestion at Chandni Chowk will reduce and it will be convenient for the residents of this road to go to the Pune-Mumbai service road instead of using the private road in Pramthesh Society,” added Patil.