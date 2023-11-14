Pune hospitals see several cases of burn injuries this Diwali

Diwali was celebrated in full fervour across the city on Sunday, however, city doctors experienced rush hour performing minor- and major- surgeries on minor- and critical- burn victims, respectively. Dr H K Sale, president of the Association of Hospitals in Pune, said that at Noble Hospital, there are usually 50 to 60 outpatients with burn injuries during Diwali, and 95% of these are children. (Representative photo)

Dr Jaisingh Shinde, director of Surya Sahyadri Hospital, said that the number of burn victims coming to the hospital has increased significantly this Diwali. “Patients are coming from Baner, Hadapsar, Balewadi and almost all parts of the city. We have a nine-year-old girl from Baner who suffered burn injuries and is critical. Since morning, five to six new patients have been admitted due to fire accidents. Currently, we have 15 patients admitted at the hospital, most of whom are children and critical,” Dr Shinde said.

A six-year-old girl, who was referred from a private hospital in Mahabaleshwar, succumbed to her burn injuries while undergoing treatment. Of the four patients referred to Surya Sahyadri Hospital from Mahabaleshwar, the six-year-old girl died; a five-year-old boy was successfully treated and discharged; while the remaining two patients are critical and undergoing treatment according to officials.

Dr H K Sale, president of the Association of Hospitals in Pune, said that at Noble Hospital, there are usually 50 to 60 outpatients with burn injuries during Diwali, and 95% of these are children. Whereas there are only one or two adult patients with burn injuries. “The number of burn incidents this year is less compared to last year. Most of the cases are minor injuries and are being treated as outpatients. A few major cases have been reported with over 70 to 80% burn injuries and will take time for recovery,” Dr Sale said.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said that at the district hospital, there have been 15 cases of burn injuries, 13 out of which have been treated in the outpatients’ department and discharged after treatment. “Two patients are under treatment and are being monitored but they are stable. They will be discharged in the evening,” he said.

Twenty-seven fire incidents during Laxmi Puja celebrations

The Pune fire department recorded 27 incidents of fire during Laxmi Puja celebrations. Of the 27 incidents, 23 were reported on Sunday between 7 pm and 12 am whereas the remaining four incidents were reported on Monday between 12.38 pm and 3.14 am.

The fire incidents were mainly reported in houses, shops, schools, temples and old wadas in areas such as Aundh, Budhwar Peth, Rasta Peth, Kondhwa Budruk Police Chowki, Nana Peth, Ghorpadi Peth, Shivneri Nagar in Kondhwa, Aditya Garden Society, Warje, Shukrawar Peth, Keshav Nagar Mundhwa, Ambegaon Pathar, Shukrawar Peth, Guruwar Peth and Raskar Chowk in Hadapsar among others.

