Pune: Job seekers protest against fireman recruitment process

Candidates who have applied for sub-officer posts at Pune fire brigade department held a protest Wednesday, as their demands have been rejected by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Candidates who have applied for posts at Pune fire brigade department held a protest Wednesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The aspirants have demanded that the upcoming recruitment process be delayed until the expected eligibility changes are made in the norms. This move will allow more students, who have undergone fire service training in Maharashtra, an opportunity to serve in the fire department.

A new trainee in the fire department of a local government organisation should have at least three years of experience as a leading fireman/machine operator or at least five years of experience as a firefighter to become a sub-officer. To get this experience one has to first be recruited by any of the concerned local bodies after which the above experience will be gained.

“Due to the eligibility rules, the concerned trainee does not get the opportunity to be recruited or appointed to the available post. We demand to remove the disincentive condition for candidates who have completed the sub-officer course to be recruited in the fire department and make the students who have completed the sub-officer course earlier eligible for the post of ‘fireman’ in the upcoming recruitment,” said Manish Deshpande, a trainee, who participated in the protest.

“We have sent letters regarding our demands to the state government and commissioners of both municipal corporations,” he said.