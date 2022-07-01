Pune lags in vaccinating children in 12-15 years age group
According to the state health department, 55.21 per cent of beneficiaries have received their first dose between the age group of 12 and 15 years in Pune district. The number of second dose beneficiaries in the same age group in the district further drops to 29.62 per cent, according to officials.
In both categories, Pune district has overall fewer beneficiaries than the state.
According to officials, in the 12 to 15 years of age group, there is 60.10 per cent coverage of beneficiaries for the first dose and 31.01 per cent beneficiaries for the second dose in the state. Nashik district in Maharashtra has the most beneficiaries in the age group with first and second doses at 88.50 per cent and 61.80 per cent.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said parents are a little hesitant about the vaccination of children in this age group.
“Vaccination for students between the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has been less due to various reasons. Many parents expressed hesitancy and so they still wanted to wait until they are certain that enough students have taken the dose and that it is safe,” said Dr Deokar.
He further added that now that all restrictions are uplifted, vaccination should be the topmost priority for students and families.
According to the state health department, the coverage for students between the age group of 15 to 18 years in Pune district is more than in the state. Pune district has inoculated 67.59 per cent beneficiates in the age group with the first dose and 43.72 per cent beneficiaries with the second dose.
Dr Sachin Desai, state immunization officer said that the health department is reaching out to many households to inoculate the beneficiaries.
“Completing vaccination doses, especially for high-risk groups like the students is important. Both vaccination doses should be taken to ensure that the beneficiaries are safe,” said Dr Desai.
Maharashtra reported 3,249 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday. And Pune district reported 848 new cases and no deaths due to the infection. The active cases in the district are 4,382 and in Maharashtra, the active cases are 23,996 as of Friday.
