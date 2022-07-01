Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune lags in vaccinating children in 12-15 years age group
pune news

Pune lags in vaccinating children in 12-15 years age group

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said parents are a little hesitant about the vaccination of children in this age group
Maharashtra reported 3,249 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday. And Pune district reported 848 new cases and no deaths due to the infection. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Maharashtra reported 3,249 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday. And Pune district reported 848 new cases and no deaths due to the infection. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 09:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNamrata Devikar

According to the state health department, 55.21 per cent of beneficiaries have received their first dose between the age group of 12 and 15 years in Pune district. The number of second dose beneficiaries in the same age group in the district further drops to 29.62 per cent, according to officials.

In both categories, Pune district has overall fewer beneficiaries than the state.

According to officials, in the 12 to 15 years of age group, there is 60.10 per cent coverage of beneficiaries for the first dose and 31.01 per cent beneficiaries for the second dose in the state. Nashik district in Maharashtra has the most beneficiaries in the age group with first and second doses at 88.50 per cent and 61.80 per cent.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said parents are a little hesitant about the vaccination of children in this age group.

“Vaccination for students between the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has been less due to various reasons. Many parents expressed hesitancy and so they still wanted to wait until they are certain that enough students have taken the dose and that it is safe,” said Dr Deokar.

He further added that now that all restrictions are uplifted, vaccination should be the topmost priority for students and families.

According to the state health department, the coverage for students between the age group of 15 to 18 years in Pune district is more than in the state. Pune district has inoculated 67.59 per cent beneficiates in the age group with the first dose and 43.72 per cent beneficiaries with the second dose.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunization officer said that the health department is reaching out to many households to inoculate the beneficiaries.

“Completing vaccination doses, especially for high-risk groups like the students is important. Both vaccination doses should be taken to ensure that the beneficiaries are safe,” said Dr Desai.

Maharashtra reported 3,249 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday. And Pune district reported 848 new cases and no deaths due to the infection. The active cases in the district are 4,382 and in Maharashtra, the active cases are 23,996 as of Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out