Pune land deal: Amadea Enterprises seeks 15 more days to respond to notice

Ten lawyers representing Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, appeared before the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office on Monday seeking an additional 15 days to respond to a notice demanding ₹42 crore in unpaid and cancellation-related stamp duty. On November 18, Amadea sought a 14-day extension, but the department granted only seven days, setting November 24 as the final day. (FILE)

Santosh Hingane, joint district registrar, confirmed the development and said, “Ten lawyers representing Amadea moved an application seeking fifteen days’ time. The application has been inwarded.”

Amadea Enterprises, in which Parth is a director, was issued the notice on November 7 over the contentious purchase of nearly 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in the Mundhwa–Koregaon Park area. Mahar Watan land, historically allotted to members of the Mahar community, cannot be sold, transferred or mortgaged without prior government approval.

The transaction triggered political controversy after officials said the land had been undervalued and the company had claimed a 5% stamp duty waiver through a letter of intent. The remaining 2% duty also went unpaid, yet the sale deed was registered at the Bavdhan sub-registrar’s office. The deed was registered by power-of-attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani and Amadea partner Digvijay (Singh) Patil. Under pressure, Pawar later announced that the deal would be cancelled.

Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe said the office is empowered to initiate action under the Registration Act if the firm fails to comply within the deadline.

Pawar has defended his son, arguing that responsibility lies with the sub-registrar who registered the deed.

Amadea Enterprises, jointly owned by Parth and his cousin Digvijay Patil, executed the agreement on May 20, paying only ₹500 in stamp duty after seeking an exemption of ₹21 crore for a proposed data centre.

The ₹42-crore demand remains the most significant financial liability arising from the Mundhwa land case. The company’s response will determine the government’s next steps.