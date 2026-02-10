Pune land deal: Deadline ends today, Amadea again appeals against ₹21 cr stamp duty dues

Even as the deadline ends on Tuesday, Amadea Enterprises LLP has still not paid its pending dues worth ₹21 crore to the Maharashtra state registration department with the firm filing an appeal challenging the Inspector General (IGR) order, a senior official said on Monday. Amadea Enterprises, in which Parth— son of the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar — is a partner along with Digvijay Patil, was earlier ordered to pay outstanding stamp duty on a controversial land transaction in Mundhwa area. (HT FILE)

If the Inspector General of Revenue and Stamps decide against the appeal after hearing and dues are also not cleared by Tuesday midnight, revenue recovery action under the law will be initiated against the company, the officer warned.

“So far, the firm has not paid the dues. As per provisions in the law, we can initiate RRC (revenue recovery) action against the entity for failure. It involves various steps to recover the money,” the officer said, referring to possible coercive measures that could include attachment and auction of the company’s movable and immovable assets.

When asked about the extension, another official said, “The firm has made an appeal at IGR, and there will be a hearing on it.”

Amadea Enterprises, in which Parth— son of the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar — is a partner along with Digvijay Patil, was earlier ordered to pay outstanding stamp duty on a controversial land transaction in Mundhwa area. The firm owes a stamp duty shortfall of around ₹21 crore for the sale deed executed in May 2025, along with statutory penalties of ₹1.47 crore accumulated up to November 2025, bringing the total to at least ₹22.47 crore, with further penalties for December and January yet to be added.

The registration department had, in January, firmly refused a waiver of stamp duty and issued a demand notice in November 2025, giving the company 60 days from December 10 to clear the dues. Officials have made it clear that the order is final and binding and that recovery proceedings will begin immediately if the deadline is missed.

A government-appointed panel has been investigating alleged irregularities in the transaction, with its report expected soon, and police have filed a chargesheet over the matter, though authorities say there is no direct evidence of Parth’s personal involvement in executing the sale deed.