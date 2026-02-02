Pune, Shital Tejwani, who held a power of attorney for a prime land in Mundhwa area, facilitated its sale to a firm co-owned by late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, despite knowing that its ownership lies with the government, according to a charge sheet filed by the EOW. Pune land deal: Separate charge sheets against Shital Tejwani for selling govt land, evading stamp duty

An Economic Offences Wing official said the charge sheet didn't mention Parth Pawar's name.

A separate charge sheet was filed by Bavdhan Police in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday against Tejwani for allegedly evading a stamp duty of ₹21 crore and sub-registrar R B Taru for facilitating the sale deed.

While First Information Reports had been registered against signatories and vendors regarding the land deal, Parth Pawar's name had not been included in the police case.

The 1,886-page charge sheet was filed by the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing against Shital Tejwani on January 28, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said on Monday.

The investigation against Digvijay Patil, a co-owner of Amadea Enterprises LLP, and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole is underway, he said.

Despite knowing that the 40-acre land is a government property, Tejwani sold it to Amadea Enterprises LLP, the charge sheet stated.

The sale of 40 acres of land for purported ₹300 crore came under scrutiny amid allegations of irregularities and a lack of requisite clearances. Opposition leaders alleged that the market value of the land was ₹1,800 crore. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying ₹21 crore in stamp duty.

Police had said that Tejwani held the power of attorney for 272 'original watandars' of the land. She

executed the sale deed and sold the property to Amadea Enterprises LLP despite knowing that the land belonged to the government and could not be sold.

An offence in this regard was registered by Pune district administration with Khadak police station against Tejwani, Patil and Yeole, which was later transferred to EOW.

Yeole had allegedly issued a notice to the Botanical Survey of India to vacate the land, citing its sale to Amadea Enterprises LLP. He had secured a pre-arrest bail.

Another offence related to the controversial land deal was lodged with Bavdhan police station in Pimpri Chinchwad by the Inspector General of Registrar's office against Patil, Tejwani and sub-registrar R B Taru.

Tejwani and Patil were accused of evading a stamp duty of ₹21 crore in the land deal case, while Taru allegedly facilitated the sale deed.

Anil Vibhute, senior police inspector of Bavdhan police station, said they have filed a charge sheet against Tejwani and Taru, while the probe regarding Patil is still on.

"We have filed a charge sheet in the court against Tejwani and Taru. In the charge sheet, Tejwani is accused of evading ₹21 crore as stamp duty, while Taru is accused of facilitating the sale deed despite knowing that the land belonged to the government, as it is in the name of 'Mumbai Sarkar'," said Vibhute.

Last month, Maharashtra CID arrested Tejwani in connection with an old loan default and fraud case involving Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said.

