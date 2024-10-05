Pune likely to experience light rainfall till October 7

PUNE: After a short break, rainfall activity is likely to increase marginally in Pune, both the city and district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest October 4 forecast has issued a yellow alert for Pune district till October 6, while the forecast suggests that Pune is likely to experience light to isolated moderate rainfall till October 7. During this time, the temperature in Pune will fall, said a senior officer from the IMD. IMD forecast suggests Pune is likely to experience light to isolated moderate rainfall till October 7. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “The IMD has issued a light rainfall forecast for Pune for the next three to four days. There are chances of thunderstorms however the city is unlikely to experience higher rainfall during this time. As there will be rainfall activity and the sky will be cloudy, it will certainly impact temperature and temperature will decrease over the next three to four days.”

According to the IMD, a low-pressure system is forming in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there will be a marginal increase in rainfall in some areas of Maharashtra, including central Maharashtra. Rainfall activity will be especially observed during the afternoon/evening over the next three to four days. During this time, lightning and thunder is also likely.

Along with Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and some districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha may also receive light to moderate rainfall and a yellow alert has been issued for these districts too by the IMD.

After experiencing a good amount of rain for nearly four to five days between September 20 and 25, rainfall activity in Pune- city and district has reduced significantly. October began on a warm note and both day- and night- temperatures have been recorded as above normal level in Pune city. Now however, with chances of increase in rainfall activity, the temperature in Pune has started falling. The night temperature fell from 23.4 degrees Celsius on October 2 to 21.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, October 4. Similarly, the maximum/daytime temperature was recorded as 31.9 degrees Celsius which is normal level.