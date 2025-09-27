Pune logs normal rainfall, Dharashiv highest in Maharashtra

Pune district has recorded 1,040.6 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, reflecting a 12% surplus over the seasonal normal of 931.6 mm. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), any variation within ±20% is considered ‘normal’. Roads in Kolegaon, located in the Solapur district, have been damaged due to heavy rains and flooding, highlighting the severe impact of the recent downpours in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra. (Raju Shinde/HT HOTO)

While Pune remained within expected levels, Marathwada emerged as the subdivision with the lowest overall monsoon surplus in the state, just 5% above normal, despite five of its districts reporting excess rainfall. The region received 430.1 mm, marginally higher than the normal 411.2 mm.

Yet within Marathwada, Dharashiv stood out with the highest rainfall surplus in Maharashtra, receiving 884.7 mm, 56% above the norm.

Overall, 15 districts in the state received above-normal rainfall. In Marathwada, five districts fell into the ‘excess’ category, with rainfall more than 20% above normal. Dharashiv topped the state with 884.7 mm (56% surplus), followed by Nanded with 1,130.8 mm (47%) and Latur with 954.5 mm (45%). Beed reported 733.3 mm (34% surplus), while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 700.9 mm (27%).

Across meteorological subdivisions, Konkan & Goa recorded 2,498.7 mm of rain (9% surplus), Central Maharashtra 558.6 mm (6%), and Vidarbha 728.2 mm (6%). However, Satara saw the sharpest deficit in the state, with only 648.9 mm, 22% below the seasonal average of 828.1 mm.

Several districts have also faced flood-like situations over the past 10 days. Beed, Solapur, and Nanded were among the worst affected, with all three recording above-normal rainfall. Solapur reported a 16% surplus, while Beed registered 34%.

A weather expert, requesting anonymity, pointed out that official IMD monsoon data (June–September) does not account for the extreme pre-monsoon rainfall in May. “This unseasonal spell played a major role in boosting dam storage across the state. Ujani in Solapur and Jayakwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reached historic levels well before the monsoon tally began,” he said.

IMD issues red alert

A depression that crossed Odisha is now moving westward and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure system. According to IMD Pune’s senior meteorologist SD Sanap, the system, along with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring widespread rainfall across Maharashtra over the next 24 hours.

For September 28, the IMD has issued red alerts for Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and the ghat regions of Pune and Nashik, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain.

Orange alerts are in place for surrounding districts, while most others, including Pune city, remain under a yellow alert.

Rainfall is likely to ease between September 30 and October 1.