Pune LS electorate drops; Baramati, Shirur and Maval see rise

A total of 20.03 lakh voters will exercise their right to adult franchise during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Pune constituency.

The trend of residents moving from the central parts of Pune will be a highlight of the upcoming elections, as the Pune Lok Sabha constituency has seen a fall of around 72,000 in the last five years, despite a rise in voters in city’s suburban and rural areas, which are part of neighbouring Lok Sabha constituencies, have seen a corresponding increase in voters.

In 2019, Pune electorate stood at 20.75 lakh, which has come down to 20.03 lakh. At the same time, Maval Lok Sabha constituency has seen a rise of approximately 2.11 lakh voters.

Shirur Lok Sabha constituency has witnessed an increase of over 3 lakh voters and Baramati saw an increase of around 1 lakh in comparison to 2019.

The increase of voters in both Lok Sabha constituencies is mainly due to an increase of voters in the suburban area of Pune city that falls in the two constituencies.

In 2019, Maval had 22.98 lakh registered voters, Baramati 22.14 lakh and Shirur had 21.75 lakh registered voters on the rolls of the district administration. In 2024, Maval’s electorate has increased to 25.09 lakh, Baramati 23.15 lakh, and Shirur 24.79 lakh.

For Pune district, however, total electoral data of 2024 has an increase of 3,97,802 voters – up by 5.15 per cent – compared to 2019.

In the district, there are 83,050 youths or first-time voters aged between 18-19 years this time. At the same time, there are 1,342,000 voters between 20-29 years, 5517 centenarians (above 100 years), and 85000 persons with disabilities.

After the release of the schedule of the general elections by the Elections Commission of India, the district administration has geared up to organise the polls in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

According to district collector Suhas Diwase apart from conducting regular meetings and training programmes for the staff in the four parliamentary constituencies, the administration has also reached out to the voters through various voter awareness programmes.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polls schedule on Saturday after which the Model Code of Conduct came into effect at 3 pm.

Pune will vote on May 13 for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in seven phases across the country.

Maval and Shirur, the two neighbouring seats, will also go to polls on May 13, while another constituency in the district – Baramati - will vote on May 7.

These constituencies are part of phase 3 and phase 4 of the seven-phase election schedule announced by the ECI.

The election gazette notification will be released on April 18, the last date for nominations is April 25, and the date of counting of votes is June 4.

According to district collector and election officer Diwase, as per the parliamentary constituency-wise final roll published on January 23 this year, there are 8,2 24,423 voters, including 13.42 lakh young voters in the 24 assembly constituencies that make up Maval, Pune, Baramati and Shirur parliament constituencies.

“New voter enrolment for residents, however, will continue online till April 14 which is 10 days before the last date of nominations and the final roll will be published on the last date of finalisation of candidates,” said Diwase.

Diwase while addressing the media on election preparedness on Sunday said, “There will be 8,382 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations and all have been equipped with CCTV surveillance units for real-time monitoring from the command centre.”

Out of them, only 20 are critical and 3,941 are web-casting polling stations. “For critical polling stations, arrangements like deployment of central armed police forces and micro observers have been made. Besides, full compliance like executing pending non-bailable warrants, surrender of arms and surveillance of history-sheeters is being done as part of election preparedness,” Diwase added.

Giving a detailed breakup of the registered voters’ profile, Diwase said that young female voters comprised 35, 332 youths aged between 18-19 years and 719 transgenders.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “Our aim will be to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner by checking illegalities like drugs, money, misinformation, liquor, violation of model code of conduct and other criminal activities aimed at disrupting the elections.”