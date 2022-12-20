Pune man attacked with sickle over social media status

A 22-year-old man from Ambedkar Nagar area of Market Yard was allegedly attacked by a history sheeter with a sickle over a social media status on Sunday, said officials.

The accused, identified as Fahim Sheikh, was arrested on Monday.

As per police officials, Somnath Sadaphule (22), had posted a picture of his friend Kalu Gholap on his birthday on December 18. However, the accused, who has a rivalry with Gholap did not like it and asked Sadaphule to take down the status. When he refused to do so, the accused attacked him with a sickle.

Madan Kambale, police sub-inspector at Market Yard police station said, “ Accused Sheikh and Kalu Gholap had an old rivalry. Hence, as being friend of Sadaphule, accused asked him not to keep the social media status about Gholap. When Sadaphule refused to do so, then matter escalated further, and he attacked Sadaphule with sharp weapons.”

According to the complaint filed by Sadaphule, he was attacked on Sunday at 9.30 pm. He sustained major injuries to his head and legs. While he was being attacked, local residents tried to intervene, however, Sheikh threatened to attack them all if they tried to save Sadaphule.

Sadaphule had to undergo surgery and has sustained 15-18 stitches, said police officials.

Kamble said that during investigation it was revealed that Sheikh had many body offences registered against him at several police stations in Pune city.

A case under sections 307, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Market Yard police station.