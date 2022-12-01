Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man attacks employer after losing job

Pune man attacks employer after losing job

Published on Dec 01, 2022 06:46 PM IST

The Loni Kalbhor police booked a man and his four accomplices for attacking his employer, a garage owner after he was asked to leave his job on November 30, said officials

ByShrinivas Deshpande

According to the police, the 62-year-old complainant, runs Navnath Garage on Pune- Solapur highway at Mali Mala, where the accused used to work as a mechanic.

As per the complainant, the accused was addicted to alcohol and would often come to work in an inebriated state. Even after repeated instructions, the accused would not follow rules, which caused the employer to sack him last week.

Police officials stated that in order to settle score and take revenge, on November 30 at around 5 pm, the accused and his aides barged into the garage, thrashed the owner with stones and threatened to kill him.

A case under sections 141,143,146,147,324,323,504,506 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and investigation is under way.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
