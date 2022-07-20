Pune Metro completes viaduct work on reach 2

The Pune metro on Tuesday completed the viaducts’ work on reach 2 (Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station).

Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha Metro, said, “This work has been made possible due to the active support and cooperation of the central government, state government, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and all other government institutions. In the next few months, the metro will start service for passengers up to the Civil court station.”

With this, the Pune metro has completed the launch of all 2,631 pre-stressed concrete box segments, 41 pre-stressed concrete I girders, and one 48m steel girder span in reach 2. This implies that the Pune metro has completed a total of 296 viaduct spans and 12 depot line spans of the east-west corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project (PMRP) from Vanaz to Civil court, which is a 7.505km-long viaduct including the depot line at Vanaz.

This year, commercial operations from Vanaz metro station to Garware college metro station have already started as was decided. With completion of the viaduct from Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station, the Pune metro will soon be able to start commercial operations up to Civil court metro station.

Work on the elevated line from Vanaz metro station to Civil Court metro station will also be completed shortly. Whereas it will take some time to complete the work on Deccan station, Chhatrapati Sambhaji station, PMC station and Civil court station on this route.

It is to speed-up the project that the Pune metro has classified the routes as: reach 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad metro station to Civil court metro station); reach 2 (Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station); reach 3 (Ramwadi metro station to Civil court metro station); underground route 1 (Swargate station to Civil court station); and underground route 2 (Range hill station to Civil court station). The 33.2km-long Pune metro has 30 stations, out of which five are underground stations while the remaining 25 are elevated stations. The Pune metro work is going on at a fast clip and Punekars are eagerly awaiting completion of the work.