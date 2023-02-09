Pune metro construction material worth 22 lakh stolen from Shivajinagar office

Pune Metro’s construction material worth ₹22,11,885 was stolen from Shivajinagar office, said police on Thursday. The incident took place on January 20.

As per the complaint filed by the Summit Yogendra Kharabe (33), a resident of Mundhwa. He is working as Human Resources (HR) manager at Johnson Lifts Private Limited, unknown persons have stolen lift materials including lift hardware, cabin boxes, lift door materials, lift railing materials, fastener materials, and testing material boxes total of 114 items worth of ₹22,11,885 were stolen from metro Shivajinagar office.”

A team of police including senior police inspector Arvind Mane visited the spot and registered a case in this regard.

Mane said, ‘‘As per the complaint filed by the concerned authorities, we have registered a case.”

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in January, thieves also stole material used for Pune Metro work worth ₹1.42 lakh from the Bund Garden area. A case regarding the same was registered at Bund Garden police station.