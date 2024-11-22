Pune Metro line 2 surpasses line 1 in ridership, becomes busiest route

PUNE: Pune Metro line 2 connecting Vanaz to Ramwadi has become the busiest route; surpassing line 1 running between Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Swargate in terms of passenger numbers. Data from October and November this year shows line 2 consistently beating line 1. In October, line 2 recorded 27.08 lakh passengers while line 1 had 21.08 lakh passengers. The trend continued in November with line 2 attracting 15.49 lakh commuters as compared to 12.85 lakh passengers on line 1. Pune Metro line 2 connecting Vanaz to Ramwadi has become the busiest route; surpassing line 1 running between PCMC and Swargate in terms of passenger count. (HT FILE)

The reason line 2 has outperformed line 1 is that it connects residential hubs such as Kothrud, Karve Nagar, and Shivajinagar with commercial areas such as Koregaon Park and Ramwadi besides providing relief from heavy traffic congestion in these areas. Whereas line 1 faces challenges like incomplete exit point construction and limited feeder connectivity which is affecting its ridership.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted in November 2015, the projected daily ridership on line 1 was 382,577 passengers in 2021 with the number of passengers expected to increase to 443,849 by 2031. Whereas the projected daily ridership on line 2 was 212,019 passengers in 2021 with the number of passengers expected to rise to 290,515 by 2031.

Maha-Metro officials are confident of the growing acceptance of metro services as an efficient means of public transport. Efforts are underway to improve last-mile connectivity and feeder services to further boost ridership on both lines.

Higher ridership on line 1 on Sundays

Atul Gadgil, director (operations), Maha-Metro, said that the ridership on line 1 was initially estimated to be higher than that on line 2 in the DPR due to its connectivity with Pune railway station and the presence of numerous information technology (IT) companies along the route. However, line 2 has seen higher ridership so far. Gadgil said that the ridership on line 1 will increase gradually as construction work is completed. He also pointed out that on Sundays, line 1 tends to see higher ridership as compared to line 2 as many people visit the city for shopping, particularly areas connected by line 1.

Final stretch of Pune Metro phase 1 inaugurated

On September 29, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final 3.64 kilometre stretch of phase 1 of the Pune Metro connecting District Court to Swargate. This section includes underground stations at Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate, marking operationalisation of both corridors of Pune Metro. This stretch is significant as it passes under the Mutha River- a first in the history of Pune’s infrastructure. Currently, only one entry and exit point is operational at each of the new stations with full functionality expected within a month.

Ridership goals and multi-modal connectivity

Pune Metro’s two corridors — PCMC to Swargate (16.589 km) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (14.665 km) — have 31 stations, both elevated and underground. Pune Metro aims to achieve a short-term ridership target of 2 lakh passengers daily, eventually reaching 6 lakh once last-mile connectivity is fully established.

According to Atul Gadgil, managing director (works) of Pune Metro, achieving the long-term ridership goal depends on the implementation of multi-modal transport hubs and feeder services. Discussions are underway with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and auto-rickshaw federations to introduce feeder buses and auto services at all metro stations.

Parking and infrastructure updates

For the convenience of commuters, parking is available free-of-cost at Swargate metro station. However, Budhwar Peth and Mandai face parking challenges with the nearby Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-managed parking lots serving Mandai metro station.

Maha-Metro officials said that while one entry and exit point is currently operational at each station on the new stretch, all entry and exit points will be completed within a month enhancing commuter convenience. Pune Metro’s growing ridership and expanding infrastructure underscore its potential to transform the city’s public transport system, easing congestion and providing a reliable commuting option