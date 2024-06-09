 Pune Metro ridership surges after route extension - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
Pune Metro ridership surges after route extension

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 09, 2024 06:00 AM IST

With an impressive growth of approximately 9 lakh passengers from January to May, the Pune Metro’s average daily footfall currently exceeds 80,000

The Pune Metro’s ridership is on the rise following the completion of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch. As per data provided by the Metro company, the Pune Metro currently records around 90,000 ridership over the weekend. 

Since its inauguration at the hands of PM Narendra Modi, the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch has witnessed a steady rise in daily passengers. (HT PHOTO)

With an impressive growth of approximately 9 lakh passengers from January to May, the Pune Metro’s average daily footfall currently exceeds 80,000. 

Since its inauguration at the hands of PM Narendra Modi, the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch has witnessed a steady rise in daily passengers. The metro had 17.05 lakh passengers in January, before the extension, which grew slightly to 17.76 lakh in February. Following the route expansion, ridership increased to 22.58 lakh in March, 23.81 lakh in April, and 26.16 lakh in May. 

Hemant Sonawane, Public Relations officer of Pune Metro said, “Daily ridership figures have also seen a remarkable rise, from around 56,612.in January to 84,387 after the route extension. This surge has significantly boosted the metro’s daily revenue, which now stands at 14 lakh. In May alone, the Pune Metro generated a total income of 4.25 crore.” 

News / Cities / Pune / Pune Metro ridership surges after route extension
