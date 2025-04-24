Pune mourns as bodies of Pahalgam terror attack victims set to return; last rites today

A pall of grief engulfed Pune Airport as the mortal remains of the two city residents — Santosh Jagdale, 54 and Kaustubh Ganbote, 50 — who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, are set to arrive at 4.25 am on Thursday, instead of the initially scheduled 11pm on Wednesday, due to delays. Minister Madhuri Misal said that she would be present at the airport to receive the bodies. “There was a delay in the flight schedule. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Both Jagdale and Ganbote were among the 26 victims gunned down by terrorists in a brutal attack at the popular tourist destination on April 22.

Emotions ran high as a large crowd gathered at the airport to express condolences. Slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed through the terminal as friends, family, and citizens mourned the untimely deaths.

The two were part of a five-member group that included Jagdale’s wife Pragati, daughter Asavari, and Ganbote’s wife Sangita. Jagdale, a resident of Karvenagar, was an interior designer; while Ganbote, a Kondhwa resident, ran a well-known farsan (snacks) business.

Jagdale’s daughter Asavari, 26, an HR professional, recounted the horror: “The terrorists asked tourists to identify their religion. They then shot my father and Ganbotekaka at point-blank range, in front of my eyes.” The group had arrived in Pahalgam just a day earlier.

State minister Girish Mahajan reached Srinagar to facilitate the return of mortal remains and extend support to injured victims. Six tourists from Maharashtra were among those killed.

Upon arrival in Pune, the bodies will be kept at a hospital mortuary until the morning. Around 7am to 7.30am, they will be taken to the victims’ residences for last rites.

Jagdale’s funeral will begin from his home in Dnyandeep Colony near Sai Anand Park in Karvenagar, with the cremation at Vaikuntha crematorium. Ganbote will be cremated at the Kondhwa Budruk crematorium, opposite Salve Garden Mangal Karyalaya.