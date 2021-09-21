Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune municipal commissioner orders action against illegal hoardings in 23 merged villages
To increase the revenue, the Pune municipal commissioner has decided to issue the notices to agencies who have put illegal hoardings in merged villages and has instructed ward offices and sky sign department to bring such business activities under their department and asked them to take permission by paying fees approved by PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune municipal commissioner orders action against illegal hoardings in 23 merged villages

Pune municipal commissioner has instructed the civic administration to serve notices to agencies who have put illegal hoardings and advertising boards in 23 merged villages, asking them to take formal permission from PMC by October 20 or face action
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed the civic administration to serve notices to agencies who have put illegal hoardings and advertising boards in 23 merged villages, asking them to take formal permission from PMC by October 20 or face action.

The state government has merged 23 villages in the PMC limits this year.

Among those villages merged include Mahaluge, Sus, Bavdhan, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Vadachi wadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Guraj Nimablakarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi, Wagoli.

To increase the revenue, the municipal commissioner has decided to issue the notices and has instructed ward offices and sky sign department to bring such business activities under their department and asked them to take permission by paying fees approved by PMC.

Sky sign department officials said there are many illegal hoardings put up in the merged villages. “Even if we travel by Solapur road there are several illegal commercial hoardings. PMC will get sizeable income through it,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

As the municipal commissioner has issued a circular, the municipal administration will need to undertake a survey and issue the notices to their owners.

