MLA Shirole points issues with e-toilets, PMC promises quick action

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Wednesday ordered the municipal administration to immediately repair e-toilets. This comes after Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole raised concerns about the number of e-toilets in the city that have been closed due to a lack of maintenance. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Wednesday ordered the municipal administration to immediately repair e-toilets (HT FILE PHOTO)

During a meeting on Wednesday, Shirole stated that most public toilets and e-toilets are not being used due to lack of maintenance. Some of them have water and cleanliness issues.

“I have raised several issues with regards to e-toilets and the commissioner has assured that repair works will soon be initiated so as to not cause problems to Shivajinagar residents. He also instructed regional ward offices to look into the maintenance of toilets in slums and ensure proper water supply, electricity and cleanliness,” said Shirole.

In addition to addressing the e-toilet issue, MLA Shirole suggested several other measures that need to be taken to improve the infrastructure and cleanliness of Pune. The issue of water hyacinth was also discussed. Shirole suggested that religious placed by the river should be responsible for segregating and disposing of items such as Nirmalya,and decorative materials.